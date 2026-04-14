Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for India debut? 15-year-old could break records
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland in June. The decision comes after a stellar IPL 2026 season, where he impressed with his batting prowess. If selected, Sooryavanshi would break Shafali Verma's record as the youngest player to play for India. The latter made her India Women debut at just 15 years, seven months, and 27 days.
Career trajectory
Sooryavanshi in contention for Ireland tour
The BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express that Sooryavanshi is in contention for the Ireland tour. "He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players," the source said. A successful outing in Ireland could also see him being considered for India's next tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled between July 23 and 26.
Rising star
Breakout IPL season for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi first made headlines in IPL 2025 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1.1 crore. He made an explosive start to his career, showing his six-hitting prowess. In only his third innings, the left-handed batter hammered a stunning century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest T20 centurion. His strike rate in the ongoing season is 228.28, thereby prompting discussions about including him in India's T20I setup.