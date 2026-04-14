Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for India debut? 15-year-old could break records

Career trajectory

Sooryavanshi in contention for Ireland tour

The BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express that Sooryavanshi is in contention for the Ireland tour. "He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players," the source said. A successful outing in Ireland could also see him being considered for India's next tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled between July 23 and 26.