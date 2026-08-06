'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break...': Jos Buttler after entering record books
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler has made history by becoming the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket. The former England white-ball captain achieved this feat during a match between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire in The Hundred. Buttler needed just 22 more to surpass West Indies legend Kieron Pollard's tally of 14,803 runs, and he did so in style, scoring an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls.
Record achievement
Buttler surpasses Pollard's tally
Buttler achieved the milestone on the 62nd ball during the 156-run chase at Old Trafford, Manchester.
According to Cricinfo, Buttler now has 14,833 runs from 522 T20s at an average of 35.48. His tally includes 9 tons and 106 half-centuries.
Pollard, who recently broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record earlier this year, now sits second with 14,803 runs from 746 T20s.
Personal reflection
'Funny how quickly cricket can change'
Buttler, who led England to the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, reflected on his journey after achieving this milestone.
He admitted that he had struggled for runs not long ago but credited his determination for helping him rediscover his best form.
"Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post," Buttler told Sky Cricket.
Future predictions
Sooryavanshi could break Buttler's record: Prediction
Despite his achievement, Buttler isn't naive enough to think his record will last forever.
He jokingly predicted that 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could eventually break his record.
"Yeah, it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone," Buttler said.
"Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi."
Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi touted to break several records
At 15, Sooryavanshi is already touted to break several records across formats. His ability to take the greatest bowlers to cleaners stands out.
In just 40 T20s, the left-handed batter has amassed 1,670 runs at a staggering strike rate of 216.32. He has 4 tons, 8 half-centuries, and a whopping 148 sixes.
Sooryavanshi, who earlier became the youngest player to represent India, is also the youngest T20 centurion.