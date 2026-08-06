'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break...': Jos Buttler after entering record books

Buttler achieved the milestone on the 62nd ball during the 156-run chase at Old Trafford, Manchester.

According to Cricinfo, Buttler now has 14,833 runs from 522 T20s at an average of 35.48. His tally includes 9 tons and 106 half-centuries.

Pollard, who recently broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record earlier this year, now sits second with 14,803 runs from 746 T20s.