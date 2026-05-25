Vaibhav Sooryavanshi determined to break this massive Chris Gayle record 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricket prodigy, has set his sights on breaking the iconic record of Chris Gayle 's unbeaten 175 in T20 cricket. The West Indies legend had set the record during the 2013 IPL season while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India. More than a decade later, it still remains the highest individual score in T20 cricket. However, with Sooryavanshi now openly targeting it, Gayle's long-standing milestone could finally come under serious threat.

Ambition Sooryavanshi sets sights on Gayle's record Sooryavanshi expressed his ambition on Kevin Pietersen's YouTube show, The Switch. He said, "I want to score 200 in T20." When Pietersen reminded him of Gayle's record, he reiterated his goal by saying, "Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200. If I play 20 overs in any game, I definitely will break that record."

Achievements Close calls to 200-mark in T20s Sooryavanshi has already come close to the 200-run mark twice. He scored 190 for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a blistering 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final. His highest T20 score is currently 144, but he has shown potential to achieve this unprecedented feat. Last year, he registered India's joint-third fastest T20 century against UAE in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, off 32 balls.

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Future plans Aggressive mindset reminiscent of Tendulkar's ODI double century quest Sooryavanshi's aggressive style of play has drawn comparisons with India's most explosive young batsmen. He had said after his record-breaking innings against England U19, "I will try to score 200 in the next match. I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, more the team will benefit." This fearless mindset is reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar who became the first batter to score a double century in ODI cricket back in 2010.

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