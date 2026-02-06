Under-19 World Cup final: Suryavanshi slams record-breaking 175 against England

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a blistering century off just 55 balls in the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup final against England. The match is being played at Harare Sports Club on Friday. He reached his hundred with a single off Ralphie Albert's delivery in the 20th over of India's innings. Suryavanshi went on to break a series of records en route to his 175-run knock. Here are his stats.

Crucial alliance Suryavanshi torments England bowlers In the final, India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bat first against England. Despite losing Aaron George (9) early, Suryavanshi and Mhatre formed a strong partnership of 142 runs. The stand helped India cross the 150-run mark in less than 17 overs. Though Mhatre was dismissed for 53, Suryavanshi went on to touch the 150-run mark off just 71 balls.

DYK Highest score in a U-19 WC knock-out game Suryavanshi went on to score a career-best 175 off just 80 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and as many sixes. This is the second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, only behind Ambati Rayudu's 177* against England (2002). Suryavanshi also became the first batter to register a 150-plus score in a U-19 WC knock-out game. Overall, he recorded the sixth-highest individual score and the highest by an Indian in the tournament's history.

Advertisement

Information Suryavanshi breaks his own record Suryavanshi scored 15 sixes during his stay - the most for a batter in a Youth ODI match. The southpaw bettered his own record, having clocked 14 sixes against UAE last year. Meanwhile, no other batter has smashed even 13 sixes in a U-19 WC game.

Advertisement

Record-breaking feat Suryavanshi breaks these records Suryavanshi's explosive innings not only helped India take control of the match but also saw him break a series of records. He became the player with the most sixes in an Under-19 men's World Cup (30), surpassing Dewald Brevis's record of 18 sixes in 2022. He also became the first player to hit 100 sixes in Youth ODIs (now 110). Bangladesh's Zawad Abrar is the only other batter with 40-plus sixes (55).

Campaign Leading run-getter of the tourney With his latest effort, Suryavanshi went past Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada's tally of 435 runs to become the leading run-getter of the tourney. The former finished his campaign with 439 runs from seven games at a tremendous average of 62.71. The tally includes a strike rate of 169.49. Besides one century, he has tallied three fifties.