Varun Chakravarthy features in his 50th T20I: Key stats
What's the story
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has earned his 50th T20I cap for Team India. Chakravarthy was named in India's Playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The wrist-spinner, who has been pivotal to India's success in the format, has 75-plus wickets. He became the 28th player to play 50 T20Is for India. Here are the key stats.
Twitter Post
Milestone for Chakravarthy
🔓 Milestone Unlocked— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026
5⃣0⃣ T20I matches and counting for Varun Chakaravarthy in #TeamIndia colours 👏👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wUHmyjK2Zy
Milestone
A look at his journey
According to Cricinfo, Chakravarthy joined fellow spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 50-T20I club. Among Indians, the list is led by former skipper Rohit Sharma (159).
Chakravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 after a stellar run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, inconsistent performances cost him his spot.
The wrist-spinner then returned in October 2024 and has been India's mainstay spinner ever since.
Information
Over 200 T20 wickets
Overall, Chakravarthy has over 200 wickets in T20 cricket. With his mystery spin, the 35-year-old has an average of under 23 from 166 matches. His tally includes three fifers.