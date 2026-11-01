Varun Chakravarthy features in his 50th T20I: Key stats

According to Cricinfo, Chakravarthy joined fellow spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 50-T20I club. Among Indians, the list is led by former skipper Rohit Sharma (159).

Chakravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 after a stellar run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, inconsistent performances cost him his spot.

The wrist-spinner then returned in October 2024 and has been India's mainstay spinner ever since.