T20 World Cup, Varun Chakravarthy floors Namibia with three-fer: Stats

Chakravarthy was introduced in the 8th over and he picked Louren Steenkamp's wicket off the first ball. Steenkamp was castled by the right-arm spinner. In the 10th over, the classy spinner dismissed the likes of Loftie-Eaton and JJ Smit.

Numbers

Chakravarthy races to 63 T20I wickets

Chakravarthy's 3/7 from 2 overs saw him get to a tally of 63 scalps from 38 T20Is at 15.19. In all T20s, he now owns 187 scalps at 21.03 from 143 matches (140 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. In 5 T20 World Cup games, Chakravarthy has claimed 4 scalps at 25.50. All four of his wickets have come in the ongoing edition.