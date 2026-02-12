T20 World Cup, Varun Chakravarthy floors Namibia with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy floored Namibia with three wickets in Match 18 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. Chakravarthy bowled just two overs and picked 3/7 as Namibia perished for 116 in 18.3 overs. Earlier, India scored 209/9 with fifties from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. India claimed a mammoth 93-run victory in this Group A contest.
Information
Three wickets for the classy spinner
Chakravarthy was introduced in the 8th over and he picked Louren Steenkamp's wicket off the first ball. Steenkamp was castled by the right-arm spinner. In the 10th over, the classy spinner dismissed the likes of Loftie-Eaton and JJ Smit.
Numbers
Chakravarthy races to 63 T20I wickets
Chakravarthy's 3/7 from 2 overs saw him get to a tally of 63 scalps from 38 T20Is at 15.19. In all T20s, he now owns 187 scalps at 21.03 from 143 matches (140 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. In 5 T20 World Cup games, Chakravarthy has claimed 4 scalps at 25.50. All four of his wickets have come in the ongoing edition.