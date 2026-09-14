Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of remaining T20Is against Afghanistan: Details
What's the story
Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The decision comes after he complained of pain in his side. However, the setback is said to be temporary. Notably, Varun looked in fine touch the series opener, claiming 1/16 in his four overs. Here are further details.
Comeback details
Varun's comeback after 2-month hiatus
Varun made his India comeback on Sunday after a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury. He had been rehabilitating at the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
In his first match back, he bowled his full quota of overs as India won by seven wickets against Afghanistan.
Prior to this, Varun had suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the third T20I against England in July.
Match statistics
Potential replacements for Varun
Before the Afghanistan series, Varun played one match for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He ended up with figures of 0/34.
Despite his recent injury setback, India is yet to announce an official replacement for him.
The team's two potential replacements are Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who are both part of the current squad.
Player updates
Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar among potential replacements
Leg-spinner Bishnoi had played all three T20Is on India's tour of Zimbabwe in July as Varun's replacement.
He took three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66.
All-rounder Washington is also making a comeback after recovering from a leg injury during the England tour.
Axar Patel, who took 1/27 in Sunday's match against Afghanistan, was the other Indian spinner besides Varun in the first game.
Series outlook
Varun's injury raises questions over CoE
Afghanistan will host India in Delhi for two more T20Is on September 15 and 17.
The team will then face Japan in a one-off T20I on September 22.
Varun's injury has once again raised questions over the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), with the spinner breaking down after just one match following an extensive rehabilitation program.