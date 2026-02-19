Varun Chakravarthy averages 11.36 versus South Africa in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is set to face South Africa in a blockbuster Super 8s clash at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The match which will be played in Ahmedabad, is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start. Both sides entered the Super 8 stage unscathed. India's Varun Chakravarthy will be a tough prospect for SA. We decode the spinner's stats.
Vs SA
22 wickets versus South Africa
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy has featured in 8 T20Is versus the Proteas. He owns a tally of 22 wickets at 11.36 (ER: 8.06). The feat includes a four-fer and a fifer. Notably, Chakravarthy owns the 2nd-highest wickets in T20Is versus South Africa after Arshdeep Singh (23). He is also the most successful spinner against the Proteas. England's Adil Rashid is next with 14 scalps.
Stats
Chakravarthy has picked 68 scalps in T20Is at 14.52
Varun owns a total of 68 scalps from 40 T20I matches at an average of 14.52. In 7 T20 World Cup matches, he has taken 9 scalps at 14.77, as per ESPNcricinfo. All nine of his ICC T20 World Cup scalps have come in the 2026 edition from 4 matches at 6.88. Overall, he owns 192 T20 wickets.