Venkatesh Iyer surpasses 1,500 runs in IPL: Decoding his stats
What's the story
All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has completed 1,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Venkatesh reached the landmark playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian all-rounder, known for his power-packed knocks in T20 cricket, attained the feat with his third run of the match. Here are the key stats.
Information
Venkatesh scores a 15-ball 12 against GT
Venkatesh was sent in at number 9 by RCB, who were reeling at 126/7. Soon they became 126/8 before Venkatesh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added a 29-run stand off 30 balls. Venkatesh, who has hardly played this season, ended up scoring a 15-ball 12.
Journey
A look at his IPL journey
Venkatesh made his IPL debut in 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He had a splendid season, having smashed 370 runs from 10 games, as KKR finished as the runners-up. The left-handed batter tanked in the following season before shining again. In 2023, Venkatesh smashed 404 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.84. While KKR parted ways with the Indian batter after the last season, RCB picked him for ₹7 crore.
Information
Strike rate of over 137
Venkatesh, whose finishing has been impressive, owns 1,509 IPL runs in 64 matches. Across 58 innings, the left-handed dasher averages 30.18 and has a strike rate of 137.30. His tally includes a ton and 12 half-centuries.