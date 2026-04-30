Venkatesh Iyer surpasses 1,500 runs in IPL: Decoding his stats

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has completed 1,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Venkatesh reached the landmark playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian all-rounder, known for his power-packed knocks in T20 cricket, attained the feat with his third run of the match. Here are the key stats.

Information Venkatesh scores a 15-ball 12 against GT Venkatesh was sent in at number 9 by RCB, who were reeling at 126/7. Soon they became 126/8 before Venkatesh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added a 29-run stand off 30 balls. Venkatesh, who has hardly played this season, ended up scoring a 15-ball 12.

Journey A look at his IPL journey Venkatesh made his IPL debut in 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He had a splendid season, having smashed 370 runs from 10 games, as KKR finished as the runners-up. The left-handed batter tanked in the following season before shining again. In 2023, Venkatesh smashed 404 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.84. While KKR parted ways with the Indian batter after the last season, RCB picked him for ₹7 crore.

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