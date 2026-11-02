SA's Ashwell Prince, Kyle Verreynne reprimanded by ICC: Here's why
What's the story
South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince and player Kyle Verreynne have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the third day of the Cape Town Test against Australia. It was triggered by opener Marques Ackerman's dismissal in South Africa's second innings.
Incident breakdown
What was the incident?
Ackerman was dismissed by Cameron Green off Mitchell Starc's bowling, but the umpires ruled that the 15 seconds to review the decision had lapsed.
As he walked off, Prince "shouted repeatedly at the umpires that there was still time left for the appeal to be taken while Verreynne, who was not in the playing XI, asked Ackerman to remain inside the boundary line," an ICC release stated.
Code violation
Details of the breach
Prince and Verreynne breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."
As it was their first offense in a 24-month period, one demerit point has been added to each of their disciplinary records.
Acceptance of charges
Charges filed by these officials
The charges against Prince and Verreynne were filed by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma.
Both South African cricketing figures admitted their offenses and the sanctions proposed by match referee Javagal Srinath.
Meanwhile, Verreynne was dropped from the XI for the remaining two games of the series, which South Africa won 2-1.