VHT 2025/26 quarter-final: Prabhsimran Singh completes 2,000 List-A runs

Punjab captain and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed a well-deserved 88 runs in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Tuesday. The right-handed batter added a 116-run opening stand with Harnoor Singh. However, he fell 12 runs short of his ton, being sent back by Kuldeep Sen. Prabhsimran also completed 2,000 List A runs.

Match progress Punjab capitalizes on Prabhsimran's strong start Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran gave Punjab a solid start, adding 116 runs for the first wicket. However, after their partnership, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals. The latter departed for an 86-ball 88 (10 fours and 2 sixes), helping Punjab cross 150 Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera then joined forces to steady the innings. Their contributions led Punjab to a substantial 345/6 in 50 overs.

Form Sublime form in VHT Prabhsimran, who been in fine form, slammed his fourth half-century of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took his total tally this season to 356 runs from eight matches at a phenomenal average of 50.85. He has a strike rate of nearly 100. His 50-plus scores have come against Maharashtra (60), Himachal Pradesh (84), Sikkim (53*), and Madhya Pradesh (88).