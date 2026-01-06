Mohammed Shami takes three-fer after ODI snub: Key stats

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continues to take wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , the 50-over competition. Shami, who was left out of India's ODI squad for the impending New Zealand series, took three wickets in his latest outing. He was the pick of Bengal's bowlers against Hyderabad, who racked up a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs. Here are the key stats.

Spell How Shami bowled against Hyderabad Despite being wicketless in his opening spell along with Akash Deep, Shami bounced back in the middle overs. While Aman Rao Perala continued his bid for a double-century, Shami dismissed Abhirath Reddy, bringing Hyderabad down to 197/3. Shami took the only other wickets Hyderabad lost, dismissing Pragnay Reddy and Pranav Varma. He conceded 70 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden.

Performance Shami once again shines Shami, one of India's leading fast bowlers, continues to make a mark despite being ignored for international assignments. The 35-year-old, who last featured in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final, was omitted from India's squad for the New Zealand ODI series. Notably, Shami has taken at least one wicket in each of his 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounters so far.

Information Shami in VHT 2025/26 As of now, Shami has recorded figures of 2/65, 1/42, 3/69, 2/14, 3/55, and 3/70 in the ongoing VHT. The Bengal seamer owns 14 wickets from just six matches at an average of 22.50 (ER: 5.90).