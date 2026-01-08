Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai suffer shocking one-run defeat to Punjab

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai suffered a bizarre defeat by just one run against Punjab in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , the domestic 50-over competition. The match, held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Thursday, saw Mumbai attempting to chase a modest 217-run target. With Sarfaraz Khan hammering a 20-ball 62, Mumbai looked poised at 201/5. In one of the worst collapses, they perished for 215 in 26.2 overs.

Bowling brilliance Bowlers shine in Mumbai's collapse Punjab's bowlers, Mayank Markande and Gurnoor Brar, were the stars of the match. They both picked four wickets each to derail Mumbai's chase. The two negated Sarfaraz's blistering 15-ball 50, which was part of a 20-ball innings where he scored 62 runs (7 fours and 5 sixes). He even smacked Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma for 3 fours and 3 sixes in an over. The lower-order collapse came after the dismissals of Sarfaraz and captain Shreyas Iyer (45).

Game summary Mumbai's batting collapse leads to narrow defeat Mumbai's chase was panning out smoothly until Sarfaraz and Iyer were dismissed. This brought Mumbai down to 201/6. After their dismissals, the lower order crumbled under pressure, leading to a shocking defeat by just one run in the 27th over. Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil, Shashank Attarde, and Onkar Tukaram Tarmale fell within just 13 deliveries. Punjab's Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Mayank Markande did the damage.

Record Fastest-ever List A half-century by an Indian According to ESPNcricinfo, Sarfaraz's is now the fastest half-century by an Indian in List A cricket (15 balls). This is overall the fourth-fastest half-century in the format, with Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne topping the list (12 balls). The previous record for India was jointly held by Maharashtra's Abhijit Kale and Baroda's Atit Sheth, both of whom scored their fifties in 16 balls.