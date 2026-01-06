Prasidh Krishna takes fifer ahead of NZ ODI series: Stats

In a one-sided 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter, Karnataka claimed a 150-run win over Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. The match saw Karnataka set a daunting target of 325 runs for Rajasthan, thanks to captain Mayank Agarwal's brilliant century and a 91-run knock from Devdutt Padikkal. However, it was star pacer Prasidh Krishna who stole the show with his lethal bowling performance. He took a stunning fifer ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.

Bowling brilliance Krishna's exceptional bowling dismantles Rajasthan Krishna wreaked havoc on Rajasthan's lower middle order, dismissing them for a mere 174 runs. He claimed his first wicket in the seventh over by trapping opener Ramnivas Golada. The tall pacer then struck in quick succession between the 35th and 38th over. He dismissed Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, and Aman Singh Shekhawat. In his eight-over spell, Krishna gave away just 36 runs.

ODI series Krishna shines ahead of NZ ODIs Krishna's stellar performance comes as a major boost for the Indian team ahead of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand. With star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing from the squad, Krishna got the opportunity to deliver. Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh are the other frontline pacers in the squad. Krishna, who was expensive in the South Africa ODI series, took 4/66 in his last international outing.