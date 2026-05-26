India's Vijay Shankar signs with Kandy Royals for LPL 2026

Former Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to play for Kandy Royals in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) season. Shankar will ply his trade in Sri Lanka's T20 league after his recent retirement from Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 35-year-old is one of the major overseas signings ahead of the player draft on June 1.

Career highlights Shankar played 21 matches for India Despite a short international career, Shankar was a regular feature in domestic cricket and franchise leagues with his all-round capabilities. He played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, a side he also represented in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. His last appearance for India also came during that tournament. Earlier this month, Shankar announced his retirement from Indian cricket and the IPL.

Domestic achievements His domestic stats In his domestic career, Shankar played 77 First-Class games, scoring 4,253 runs and taking 43 wickets. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Across 78 IPL matches, the Indian all-rounder scored 1,233 runs with a strike rate of nearly 130. The medium-pacer also finished with nine wickets.

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