India's Vijay Shankar signs with Kandy Royals for LPL 2026
What's the story
Former Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to play for Kandy Royals in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) season. Shankar will ply his trade in Sri Lanka's T20 league after his recent retirement from Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 35-year-old is one of the major overseas signings ahead of the player draft on June 1.
Career highlights
Shankar played 21 matches for India
Despite a short international career, Shankar was a regular feature in domestic cricket and franchise leagues with his all-round capabilities. He played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, a side he also represented in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. His last appearance for India also came during that tournament. Earlier this month, Shankar announced his retirement from Indian cricket and the IPL.
Domestic achievements
His domestic stats
In his domestic career, Shankar played 77 First-Class games, scoring 4,253 runs and taking 43 wickets. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Across 78 IPL matches, the Indian all-rounder scored 1,233 runs with a strike rate of nearly 130. The medium-pacer also finished with nine wickets.
Information
LPL to begin in July
The 2026 LPL will be held from July 17 to August 8 with five teams. The tournament regulations allowed teams to sign a maximum of two overseas players along with two Sri Lankan marquee names.