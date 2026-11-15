Vincent Masekesa records his second haul of four-plus wickets: Stats
What's the story
Spinner Vincent Masekesa was Zimbabwe's standout bowler against Afghanistan in the 2nd Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He took four wickets, helping Zimbabwe bowl out Afghanistan for 217 in the first innings. This came after Zimbabwe, electing to bat, posted 339. While Blessing Muzarabani also took three wickets, Masekesa recorded his second innings haul of four-plus wickets in Tests. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Masekesa keeps Afghanistan at bay
While the Afghan openers departed in quick succession, Rahmanullah Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi steadied the ship with a 46-run stand.
Masekesa removed Zadran and later skipper Shahidi, leaving Afghanistan at 100/4.
Masekesa's next victim was Afsar Zazai, who scored a fine 63. The Zimbabwe spinner finally dismissed Ziaur Rahman Sharifi to wrap up the innings.
He finished with figures of 13.4-4-54-4.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Masekesa's second innings haul of four-plus wickets in Test cricket. His tally includes a fifer that he took against Bangladesh.
The Zimbabwe spinner now has 14 wickets from five Tests at an average of 36.85.
He has also raced to 113 wickets from 34 First-Class games at an average of around 33. He now has six red-ball four-fers.