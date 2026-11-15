Vincent Masekesa records his second haul of four-plus wickets: Stats

While the Afghan openers departed in quick succession, Rahmanullah Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi steadied the ship with a 46-run stand.

Masekesa removed Zadran and later skipper Shahidi, leaving Afghanistan at 100/4.

Masekesa's next victim was Afsar Zazai, who scored a fine 63. The Zimbabwe spinner finally dismissed Ziaur Rahman Sharifi to wrap up the innings.

He finished with figures of 13.4-4-54-4.