Virat Kohli plays his 309th ODI, surpasses Sourav Ganguly: Stats

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli continues to set records in international cricket. The 37-year-old is now the fifth-most capped player for India in ODI cricket. He reached the landmark in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Kohli, appearing in his 309th ODI, surpassed the legendary Sourav Ganguly on this elite list. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Kohli's record appearance for India According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli now has 309 ODI caps for Team India. He eclipsed Ganguly, the former captain, who played 308 ODIs for India. The former is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340), and Mohammad Azharuddin (334). Yuvraj Singh is the only other player to have played 300-plus ODIs for Team India (301).

ODI numbers Greatest batter in ODI cricket Kohli is now regarded as the greatest-ever batter in ODI cricket. He has 14,500-plus runs, the second-most in the format after Tendulkar (18,426). Last year, the former became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. He took only 299 matches and 287 innings for the same. Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (53).