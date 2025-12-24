Fastest to 16,000 List-A runs: Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli scored a stellar century in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in 15 years. With a 101-ball 131, Kohli powered Delhi's win against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru. During his knock, Kohli became the second Indian to complete 16,000 List A runs, emulating the great Sachin Tendulkar . However, the former is the fastest to this milestone by a distance. Here are the key stats.

Record Kohli miles ahead of Tendulkar Kohli reached 16,000 List A runs in his 330th inning, 61 fewer than Master Blaster Tendulkar. Tendulkar unlocked this achievement in 391 innings, though he played in a bowling-friendly era of 50-over cricket. Legends Gordon Greenidge (422 innings), Ricky Ponting (430 innings), Graham Gooch (435 innings), and Sir Vivian Richards (435 innings) follow Tendulkar and Kohli on this elite list.

Do you know? Fastest to these landmarks According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now the fastest to 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, 14,000, 15,000, and 16,000 runs in List A cricket. He attained these feats in 219, 233, 248, 260, 290, 310, and 330 innings, respectively.

Milestone Kohli owns these ODI records Earlier this year, Kohli became the fastest to 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching here in 287 innings. He surpassed Tendulkar (350) and Kumar Sangakkara (378). Kohli is also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. Notably, the 37-year-old took only 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 ODI runs.