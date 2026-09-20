3 records Virat Kohli can attain in WI ODI series
What's the story
Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to the 22 yards. He will feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, starting September 27. Notably, Kohli (37) has retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to play the 50-over format internationally. On this note, we look at three records Kohli can attain in the upcoming ODI series.
#1
Second batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli has scored 14,941 runs from 302 innings at an average of 58.59 in ODIs.
He is just 59 runs away from hitting the landmark of 15,000 ODI runs.
Kohli will become the second batter to attain this milestone after his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, who bowed out with 18,426 runs.
The former's tally of 54 ODI tons is the most for any batter (50s: 76).
#2
Most runs in home ODIs
Having played 130 home ODIs so far, Kohli has hammered 6,867 runs at a stunning average of 62.42.
He needs to go past Tendulkar's tally of 6,976 runs in India to become the batter with the most runs in home ODIs.
No other player even has 5,500 runs in this regard. Kohli has recorded 27 tons and 36 fifties in India.
#3
10 ODI tons versus West Indies
Kohli happens to be the only batter with 10 ODI tons against a particular team.
He owns this milestone against Sri Lanka. Notably, the star batter has scored nine ODI hundreds against West Indies.
Hence, the veteran can become the first batter with 10 or more ODI centuries against two sides.
No other batter has even six ODI tons against the Men in Maroon.