3 records Virat Kohli can attain in WI ODI series

As per Cricinfo, Kohli has scored 14,941 runs from 302 innings at an average of 58.59 in ODIs.

He is just 59 runs away from hitting the landmark of 15,000 ODI runs.

Kohli will become the second batter to attain this milestone after his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, who bowed out with 18,426 runs.

The former's tally of 54 ODI tons is the most for any batter (50s: 76).