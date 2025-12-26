Virat Kohli hammers his sixth successive 50-plus List A score

Virat Kohli continued his stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . The Delhi batter scored a quick-fire 77 off just 61 balls against Gujarat at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence on Friday. The innings was a testament to his aggressive batting style as he hit boundaries with ease, showcasing his class and experience on the field. Notably, he had scored a century in Delhi's opener in the ongoing tourney. His latest half-century marked his sixth successive 50-plus List A score.

Match details Kohli's aggressive partnership and unfortunate dismissal Kohli came in to bat after opener Priyansh Arya's wicket fell and immediately went on the attack. He scored his half-century in just 29 balls, dominating the strike in a 72-run second-wicket partnership with Arpit Rana. However, his innings came to an end when he was stumped off Vishal Jayswal's bowling, leaving him stranded outside his crease as the ball turned past his outside edge.

Style evolution Kohli's evolving batting style and recent performances Kohli's innings against Gujarat was a departure from his usual approach as he played aggressively throughout. He even attempted reverse sweeps against left-arm spinner Aarya Desai, something we don't see often from him. This aggressive approach has been a highlight of his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Record feat Kohli's impressive List A cricket record Kohli smoked 13 fours and a six en route to his 61-ball 77. The innings against Gujarat was Kohli's sixth consecutive 50-plus score in List A cricket. His recent scores include 74* (final ODI against Australia), 135 (1st ODI against South Africa), 102 (2nd ODI against South Africa), and 65* (third ODI against South Africa). Earlier, he had scored a century for Delhi in their opening Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra, scoring 131 runs from 101 balls.

Record breaker Kohli's record-breaking achievements in List A cricket Kohli's century against Andhra also made him the fastest to 16,000 runs in men's List A cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. While Tendulkar achieved the milestone in 391 innings, Kohli did it in just 330. The star batter has now raced to 16,207 runs from 344 50-over games at 57-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 58 tons and 85 fifties. 14,557 of his runs have come in 308 ODIs at 58.46.