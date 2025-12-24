Virat Kohli slams his 58th List A century: Key stats

Indian batter Virat Kohli marked his Vijay Hazare Trophy return with an incredible century. Continuing his remarkable run in 50-over cricket, Kohli reached three figures in Delhi's Group D match against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru. Coming in at No. 3, Kohli added two century-plus stands alongside opener Priyansh Arya and then Nitish Rana. Kohli also completed 16,000 List A runs during his stay.

Knock Kohli races to 85-ball ton Being invited to bat, Andhra scored 298/8 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence stadium in Bengaluru. Delhi lost Arpit Rana in the first over itself. Kohli, who came in at No. 3, showed his attacking intent from the outset. He added 113 runs with Arya (74) and 160 runs with Nitish Rana (77). He raced to an 85-ball ton.

Information Kohli hammers 101-ball 131 Despite playing behind closed doors, Kohli's knock was studded with his usual bravado. He eventually departed for a 101-ball 131. Hitting 14 fours and 3 sixes, Kohli's strike rate was 129.70.

Milestone Kohli completes 16,000 List A runs Kohli entered the match with 15,999 runs in List A cricket. He became only the second Indian with 16,000 List A runs, joining the great Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster bowed out with 21,999 runs in 538 innings. Overall, Kohli became the ninth player with this record, behind Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick, Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Gordon Greenidge, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Information Kohli adds to his century tally According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli raced to his 58th century, the second-most in List A cricket. He is only behind Tendulkar (60) in this regard. Notably, 53 of Kohli's tons have come in internationals.

Return Kohli shines on VHT return Kohli shone in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance in 15 years. Across 15 matches in the List A tournament, owns an incredible average of 73.07. This was his fifth century. He began his List A career in 2006 and has now set several major records. The star batter owns 16,130 runs from 343 50-over games at 57-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.