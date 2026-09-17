A look at Virat Kohli's unbreakable ODI records
What's the story
With the 2027 World Cup approaching, the future of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains one of the biggest talking points. While Rohit recently overcame his lean patch with a century, Kohli has been proving himself with match-winning scores. At 37, the latter has already scaled some of the format's biggest mountains. Here are his unbreakable ODI records.
#1
Over 50 ODI tons
Matching Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons was once deemed impossible.
However, Kohli not only emulated him but went a notch above.
Kohli is now the only player with over 50 ODI tons (54). Only two other players have 30-plus centuries in the format: Ricky Ponting (34) and Rohit (30).
With the ODI format slowly getting off the calendar, Kohli's record is unlikely to be broken.
#2
Master of run chases
No one crafts an ODI run-chase better than Kohli.
The 38-year-old has 6,235 runs alone in successful chases in the format. His average in this regard is a staggering 89.07.
Among active players, Rohit (4,908) and Joe Root (2,473) trail Kohli.
As of now, only nine players have scored more than 23 ODI tons. And Kohli has 24 alone in successful chases.
#3
Fastest to these blocks
Kohli remains the fastest to 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), and 13,000 runs (267 innings) in ODIs.
He took only 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 ODI runs.
Last year, Kohli became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. He took only 299 matches and 287 innings, miles ahead of Tendulkar (350) and Kumar Sangakkara (378).