A look at Virat Kohli's unbreakable ODI records

Matching Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons was once deemed impossible.

However, Kohli not only emulated him but went a notch above.

Kohli is now the only player with over 50 ODI tons (54). Only two other players have 30-plus centuries in the format: Ricky Ponting (34) and Rohit (30).

With the ODI format slowly getting off the calendar, Kohli's record is unlikely to be broken.