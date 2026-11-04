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Home / News / Sports News / WATCH: Virat Kohli's sensational slip catch in Auckland ODI
WATCH: Virat Kohli's sensational slip catch in Auckland ODI
Kohli took a low diving catch to his right (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

WATCH: Virat Kohli's sensational slip catch in Auckland ODI

By Parth Dhall
Nov 04, 2026
12:51 pm
What's the story

At 37, Indian batter Virat Kohli keeps raising the fitness bar. In the opening ODI against New Zealand, Kohli took a sensational catch in the slip cordon off Anshul Kamboj's bowling. The low diving effort to his left was well-timed and executed with precision. Kohli immediately signaled that he had taken it cleanly before celebrating with a bow-and-arrow gesture and a cheeky smile.

Catch details

Details of Kohli's catch

The delivery was full and tempted Nathan Smith to drive. However, he only managed a thick outside edge that went low to second slip.

Kohli was quick to react, diving to his right and getting his hands under the ball just inches above the ground.

It was a top-class catch from one of India's best and most athletic players.

Twitter Post

Kohli's incredible cach

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Celebration details

Kohli's antics amid World Cup speculations

Kohli's catch was followed by an electric celebration where he performed a bow-and-arrow gesture and shared a cheeky smile.

This catch comes amid ongoing debates about Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Despite the speculation, he continues to prove his worth through batting form, fitness, and athleticism.

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