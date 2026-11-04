WATCH: Virat Kohli's sensational slip catch in Auckland ODI
What's the story
At 37, Indian batter Virat Kohli keeps raising the fitness bar. In the opening ODI against New Zealand, Kohli took a sensational catch in the slip cordon off Anshul Kamboj's bowling. The low diving effort to his left was well-timed and executed with precision. Kohli immediately signaled that he had taken it cleanly before celebrating with a bow-and-arrow gesture and a cheeky smile.
Catch details
Details of Kohli's catch
The delivery was full and tempted Nathan Smith to drive. However, he only managed a thick outside edge that went low to second slip.
Kohli was quick to react, diving to his right and getting his hands under the ball just inches above the ground.
It was a top-class catch from one of India's best and most athletic players.
Twitter Post
Kohli's incredible cach
In case you missed that Virat Kohli catch... 🤩#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AIHLi5zLwk— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) November 4, 2026
Celebration details
Kohli's antics amid World Cup speculations
Kohli's catch was followed by an electric celebration where he performed a bow-and-arrow gesture and shared a cheeky smile.
This catch comes amid ongoing debates about Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
Despite the speculation, he continues to prove his worth through batting form, fitness, and athleticism.