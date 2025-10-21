Adelaide ODI: Virat Kohli displays immaculate drives in nets

Ahead of the 2nd ODI against Australia, Indian batter Virat Kohli showed his class in the nets at Adelaide Oval . The superstar batter was seen practicing his signature strokes and some back-footed shots in a video shared by SACA News, the official X handle of South Australia Cricket Association (SACA). The session ended with a stunning pull shot from Kohli.

Comeback details Kohli eyes comeback The 1st ODI against Australia in Perth marked Kohli's return to international cricket after over seven months. However, Kohli departed for an eight-ball duck, falling to Mitchell Starc. The Indian batter will be looking to redeem himself with a stellar performance in the 2nd ODI. Notably, Adelaide Oval is one of Kohli's favorite venues, where he is India's all-time leading run-scorer.

Twitter Post WATCH: Kohli toils in nets There's something about a Virat Kohli net session at Adelaide Oval...



Just wait for the last short 🫢 pic.twitter.com/sgABe1qkGd — SACA News (@SACAnews) October 21, 2025

Historical context A look at his numbers in Adelaide As mentioned, Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli across formats. He owns two tons in four ODIs here, having slammed 244 runs at an incredible average of 61.00. One of the tons came against Australia in 2019. Notably, Kohli has an average of 65.00 at Adelaide Oval across formats. He has slammed 975 runs from 12 internationals with 5 tons and 4 half-centuries here.