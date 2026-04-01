Virat Kohli averages 49.13 versus DC in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the IPL 2026 season on April 18. The 3:30pm IST match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed 2nd in the standings. On the other hand, DC are 6th with two wins and two defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against DC.
Vs DC
Kohli owns 1,100-plus runs and 11 fifties against DC
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 31 IPL games against DC, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 1,130 runs at an average of 49.13. His strike rate is 133.88. Kohli has smashed 11 fifties against DC with the best of 99. He owns 101 fours and 33 sixes. At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has 371 runs from 11 games against DC at 41.22 (50s: 3).
Information
Kohli's IPL 2026 numbers and overall tournament stats
In 5 matches this season, Kohli owns 228 runs at 57 (50s: 2). Overall in the IPL, Kohli owns 8,889 runs from 272 matches (264 innings) at 39.86. He has clobbered 65 fifties (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 IPL sixes (299).