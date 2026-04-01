From 31 IPL games against DC, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 1,130 runs (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli averages 49.13 versus DC in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:00 am Apr 18, 202601:00 am

What's the story

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the IPL 2026 season on April 18. The 3:30pm IST match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed 2nd in the standings. On the other hand, DC are 6th with two wins and two defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against DC.