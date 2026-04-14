From 6 IPL games against LSG, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 193 runs (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli averages 32.16 versus LSG in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:26 pm Apr 14, 202608:26 pm

What's the story

All eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli when his side hosts Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on April 15. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed third in the standings. On the other hand, LSG are 7th with two wins and two defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against LSG.