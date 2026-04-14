Virat Kohli averages 32.16 versus LSG in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli when his side hosts Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on April 15. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed third in the standings. On the other hand, LSG are 7th with two wins and two defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against LSG.
Vs LSG
Kohli has smashed two fifties against LSG
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 6 IPL games against LSG, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 193 runs at an average of 32.16. His strike rate is 133.1. Kohli has smashed two fifties against LSG with the best of 61. He owns 21 fours and 5 sixes. At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has 83 runs from 2 games against LSG at 41.5 (50s: 1).
Information
Kohli's IPL 2026 numbers and overall tournament stats
In 4 matches this season, Kohli owns 179 runs at 59.66 (50s: 2). Overall in the IPL, Kohli owns 8,840 runs from 271 matches (263 innings) at 39.81. He has clobbered 65 fifties (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 IPL sixes (298).