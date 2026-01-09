Virat Kohli averages 75-plus vs NZ in home ODIs: Stats 

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli boasts a stunning record against New Zealand in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 37-year-old will have a chance to enhance his tally in the upcoming three-match home ODI series against the Kiwis, starting on January 11. Though Kohli has tormented NZ bowlers across different conditions, he has been a different beast against them at home. On this note, let's dissect Kohli's numbers against New Zealand in home ODIs.

Stats 74-plus average, over 1,000 runs As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has scored 1,122 runs at a remarkable average of 74.80 across 18 home ODIs against New Zealand (SR: 98.85). No other batter has scored even 900 ODI runs against the Kiwis in a particular country. It must also be noted that Kohli's average is the best among batters with at least 500 runs against NZ in home ODIs. The second-placed Fakhar Zaman (63.8) of Pakistan is significantly behind on this list.

Tons Five tons in home ODIs Five of Kohli's six ODI hundreds against NZ have been recorded in India. While no other batter has more ODI tons against NZ in home games, Kohli shares the top spot with Aussie talisman Ricky Ponting. Notably, Kohli's last ODI century (117) against New Zealand was record-breaking as it was his 50th in the format. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI centuries.

Information 10 scores of 50 or more Overall, Kohli has touched the 50-run mark 10 times against NZ at home. No other batter has even eight such scores. Meanwhile, Kohli's 154* against NZ in the 2016 Mohali ODI is the second-highest individual score against NZ in a run chase.

Stats Kohli only behind Ponting, Tendulkar Overall, Kohli owns the third-most runs against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Across 33 games, he has racked up 1,657 runs at an incredible average of 55.23. Only Ponting (1,971) and Tendulkar (1,750) are ahead of Kohli on this list. Kohli also has the joint-most against New Zealand in ODI cricket (6), along with Ponting and India's Virender Sehwag. He has also smashed nine half-centuries against the Kiwis in the format. His strike rate reads 95.50.