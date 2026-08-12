This Virender Sehwag record in IND-SL Test matches remains unmatched

Sehwag was at his destructive best in the first innings of the 2008 Galle match.

In what can be called a one-man show, the opener scored a stunning 201* off just 231 balls while eight of India's 10 other batters failed to enter double digits.

The innings was studded with 22 boundaries and four sixes as India posted 329/10 and later won by 170 runs.

Notably, Sehwag scored a 52-ball 50 in India's second innings as well.