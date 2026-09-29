Asian Games: Indian women's relay team clinch athletics gold
What's the story
The Indian women's relay team has won the country's first athletics gold medal at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The team, consisting of Kiran, Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya, clinched victory in the women's 4x400m relay event on Tuesday. They clocked a time of 3:29.69 to finish first and secure India's maiden gold medal in athletics at these Games.
Race details
A brilliant effort from the Indian team
The Indian team started in lane six with Kiran running the first leg.
She handed over the baton in third place, but veteran Poovamma made a strong comeback in the second leg to put India firmly into medal contention.
On the third leg, Prachi maintained India's position before handing over to Vithya, who produced a decisive finish.
Final stretch
Vithya's heroics seal gold for India
Vithya, the national record holder in the 400m hurdles, quickly found her rhythm and started closing the gap on the leaders.
She made her move around the 200m mark and opened up a lead.
Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasr launched a late challenge, but Vithya had done enough early in the final leg to withstand pressure and held on through to seal gold for India.
Personal milestone
India's 7th gold in this event at Asian Games
The victory improved India's silver-medal finish in the women's 4x400m relay from the previous Asian Games.
It also marked Vithya's third medal of these Games, having already won a silver and bronze in her other events.
This was India's seventh gold in this event at the Games, making it one of the most successful outings for the country.