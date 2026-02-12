Vitor Pereira agrees to become new Nottingham Forest head coach 

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Vitor Pereira as the next head coach, pending final details, as per Sky Sports News. The Portuguese manager will replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked earlier on Thursday after just 114 days in charge. Dyche was sacked after a goalless draw with Wolves in Matchweek 26 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. It left Forest three points above the relegation zone with 12 matches left to play this season.

Career trajectory Pereira's previous experience in the Premier League Pereira, who previously managed Wolves, is the fourth head coach to take charge at the City Ground this season. He had successfully kept Wolves in the Premier League last season after being appointed in December 2024. However, a poor start to this campaign led to his sacking. Now with Forest, Pereira faces an immediate challenge of leading the team through a crucial Europa League knockout play-off against Fenerbahce next Thursday.

Owner's concerns Owner Marinakis's frustration over lack of attacking returns Nottingham Forest's owner Evangelos Marinakis has expressed frustration over the team's failure to utilize its attacking talent and avoid relegation. The club has spent heavily on new players, including attackers, but has only managed to score 25 goals in 26 league games this season. This is a major concern for Marinakis as he looks for a quick replacement.

