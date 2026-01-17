Courtney Walsh appointed Zimbabwe's bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

West Indies cricketing legend Courtney Walsh has been appointed as the bowling consultant for Zimbabwe in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup . The decision was announced by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), which also revealed that Walsh has already started working with the team. This strategic move is aimed at improving Zimbabwe's bowling capabilities ahead of the global tournament.

Coaching background Walsh's extensive coaching experience Walsh, who was the first cricketer to take 500 Test wickets, has a wealth of coaching experience. He has previously served as a specialist bowling coach for Bangladesh and head coach for West Indies women's team. In 2024, he was also a technical consultant with the Zimbabwe women's team. His vast experience in subcontinent conditions will be instrumental in mentoring the Zimbabwean side ahead of the global event.

Strategic insight Walsh's thoughts on Zimbabwe's bowling attack After his appointment, Walsh expressed confidence in the team's potential. "I think we have a very good chance once we execute well and work together as a team and adapt to the conditions," he said. He was particularly impressed by the combination of the attack from what he has seen so far, adding that there is great potential within this squad.

Advertisement

Team composition Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad and group Under the captaincy of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad features Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Tinotenda Maposa as their fast bowlers. Brad Evans and Tashinga Musekiwa are the seam-bowling all-rounders. Their spin department consists of Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Raza himself. Zimbabwe has been placed in Group B with Australia, Ireland, Oman, and co-hosts Sri Lanka for the tournament.

Advertisement