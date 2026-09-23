NZ coach eager to see Sooryavanshi in India T20I series

Sooryavanshi was part of India's squad in the 3-0 T20I series win against Afghanistan and a close two-run win over Japan in Sano.

However, he didn't get a chance to play.

Walter is particularly keen on seeing how the young player performs on New Zealand's seam-friendly, bouncy pitches and under pressure.

"I'd love to see him on some pace in bouncy wickets and see how different that looks. But he's an exciting player. You've seen him dominate against the world's best bowlers in the IPL. I think the challenge is always to see how that translates to different conditions and also how do we bowl to him in our conditions," he told reporters.