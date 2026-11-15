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WPL 2027: Why BCCI shifted Mumbai leg to Wankhede Stadium
ICC's request prompts BCCI to make the switch

WPL 2027: Why BCCI shifted Mumbai leg to Wankhede Stadium

By Parth Dhall
Nov 15, 2026
03:47 pm
What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held at Wankhede Stadium. The change comes after a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is set to stage its first-ever Women's Champions Trophy, starting February 14 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Pitch preservation

Short gap between two tournaments

The ICC expressed concerns over the short gap between the end of WPL and the start of its multi-nation tournament.

It was feared that this wouldn't give enough time for the pitches at CCI to recover.

As a result, BCCI decided to shift all matches from CCI to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, including playoffs and finals.

Tournament details

Schedule of Mumbai leg

The Mumbai leg of the WPL will feature a total of 11 matches, starting on January 26. The first match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

The league phase in Mumbai will end on February 3 with Delhi Capitals taking on UP Warriorz.

Wankhede Stadium will also host the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7.

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Pitch quality

Premal Udani on the matter

Premal Udani, vice-chairman of the CCI Cricket Committee, confirmed the ICC's concerns over the condition of pitches after continuous matches.

He said they had requested BCCI to reconsider keeping CCI as a WPL venue.

The request was made due to fears that too many back-to-back matches could compromise pitch quality ahead of the Champions Trophy.

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Complete fixtures

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