MLC 2026: Washington Freedom chase 270, highest-ever in T20s

Nicholas Pooran scored the fastest century in MLC history, reaching the milestone in just 31 balls.

He went on to score 106 off just 33 balls, hitting 5 fours and 13 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 321.21.

Quinton de Kock also contributed with a quickfire 51 off 24 balls while Kieron Pollard added a blistering 64 off just 25 deliveries.

Their efforts helped MI New York post a massive total of 266/9 in their allotted overs.