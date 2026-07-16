MLC 2026: Washington Freedom chase 270, highest-ever in T20s
What's the story
Washington Freedom pulled off the highest run-chase in T20 history, defeating MI New York by six wickets in Eliminator 1 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026. The match, played at Oakland, witnessed a record 51 sixes, with three batsmen scoring centuries for the first time in men's T20 cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. Stellar tons from Andries Gous and Steven Smith overshadowed Nicholas Pooran's blistering hundred as Washington Freedom achieved an unprecedented victory.
Match highlights
Pooran, Pollard, and de Kock power MI New York
Nicholas Pooran scored the fastest century in MLC history, reaching the milestone in just 31 balls.
He went on to score 106 off just 33 balls, hitting 5 fours and 13 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 321.21.
Quinton de Kock also contributed with a quickfire 51 off 24 balls while Kieron Pollard added a blistering 64 off just 25 deliveries.
Their efforts helped MI New York post a massive total of 266/9 in their allotted overs.
Game turnaround
Gous, Smith lead historic chase
Washington Freedom's chase got off to a rocky start with Mitchell Owen dismissed in the first over and Rachin Ravindra falling in the third.
However, Smith and Gous turned the game around with a staggering 241-run stand for the third wicket.
Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten 110 off 48 balls while Gous matched him stroke for stroke with a career-best 132 off just 51 deliveries.
Bowling
Bowlers back up historic chase
By the time Gous was dismissed in the 17th over, Washington Freedom needed only a few runs to win.
Glenn Maxwell sealed the deal with an unbeaten seven off two balls as Washington reached 270/4 in 18.4 overs.
Earlier, Ravindra took 4/28 in a high-scoring first innings. Ben Dwarshuis also took two wickets.
Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets (2/34) for MI New York.
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Highest chase in T20s
According to ESPNcricinfo, Washington Freedom's 270 is now the highest-ever chase in men's T20s. They surpassed Punjab Kings (PBKS), who chased down 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).
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The road ahead
Washington Freedom will now face San Francisco Unicorns in Eliminator 2 in Oakland tomorrow. The winner of this clash will take on LA Knight Riders in the MLC 2026 final.