Egypt defeat Australia on penalties to reach World Cup R16

Shootout showdown

Egypt win their penalty shootout at World Cup

In the penalty shootout, Australia's Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed their attempts. Meanwhile, Egypt converted all four of its penalties with Mohamed Salah scoring his spot-kick down the middle. The win was a major boost for Egypt as they had lost their last four shootouts before this match. With this victory, Egypt will now face either Argentina or Cape Verde in the next round of the tournament.