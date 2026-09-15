WCPL 2026: Sushma Verma replaces Yastika Bhatia at TKR
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma has been signed by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the knockout stage of the 2026 Women's Caribbean Premier League. She will replace Yastika Bhatia, who is leaving early to lead India A against Australia A. The three-match one-day series starts on September 20, followed by a four-day game. Here are further details.
Comeback
Sushma's franchise experience
Sushma's signing with TKR marks her return to top-flight cricket after participating in the T20I tri-series in South Africa in 2023. However, she didn't get a chance to play during that series.
Her only previous franchise experience was with Gujarat Giants in the 2023 WPL, where she scored 42 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 79.24.
Her six WT20I innings have resulted in just 31 runs at 10.33.
Skills enhancement
Her hitting skills have improved
Sushma has been honing her hitting skills and it showed in the 2025-26 domestic one-day tournament, where she hit the third-highest number of sixes: nine in six innings.
"It's special to be part of the WCPL and I am grateful to the Knight Riders set-up for this opportunity," Sushma told Cricinfo.
"I feel it is the fruit of the hard work I have put into my T20 game."
Indian representation
Other Indians in WCPL 2026
Sushma is the sixth Indian to join the WCPL 2026. Apart from her and Bhatia, Shikha Pandey is also with TKR while Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, and Harleen Deol are with Barbados Tridents.
TKR have already qualified for the final after topping the four-team league stage.
The second finalist will be decided through a playoff between Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors.