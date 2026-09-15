WCPL 2026: Sushma Verma replaces Yastika Bhatia at TKR 

Sushma's signing with TKR marks her return to top-flight cricket after participating in the T20I tri-series in South Africa in 2023. However, she didn't get a chance to play during that series.

Her only previous franchise experience was with Gujarat Giants in the 2023 WPL, where she scored 42 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 79.24.

Her six WT20I innings have resulted in just 31 runs at 10.33.