'Stay positive': Axar Patel after DC's record defeat versus RCB 

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has asked his team to stay positive and move on from their crushing nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match at Arun Jaitley Stadium saw DC bowled out for just 75 runs, with an abysmal powerplay score of 13/6 - a new record for the lowest powerplay total in the Indian Premier League history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc on the top order, leaving the innings in tatters.

Captain's reaction 'Every day, you have to be on your toes' Despite the heavy defeat, Patel maintained a positive attitude in his post-match presentation. He said, "I still don't understand what happened. But everyone says that in cricket, every day you have to be on your toes and you have to come back and do the same things again and again." This was his way of emphasizing the importance of moving on from this loss and focusing on future matches. Notably, RCB comfortably chased down the total in the seventh over.

Looking ahead 'Ifs and buts will keep happening' Patel also spoke about the need to forget this match and move on, saying, "Yes, if I talk about today, you can think like that. But I feel ifs and buts will keep happening." He stressed that panic doesn't help a team recover but there is a thin line between staying calm and sounding indifferent after such a huge collapse. "I think it was bad luck. You have to forget this day and move on," Axar added.

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