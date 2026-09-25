For Sri Lanka, spinner Dunith Wellalage shone with a three-fer to derail England (Image Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

Headingley ODI: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage floors England with three-fer

By Rajdeep Saha 02:48 am Sep 25, 202602:48 am

What's the story

Sri Lanka staged a stunning comeback to beat England by 16 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The match was full of drama, particularly because of Jos Buttler's performance. He looked set to be the match-winner but had to retire hurt due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 38th over with England on 254/4. For Sri Lanka, spinner Dunith Wellalage shone with a three-fer to derail England.