Headingley ODI: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage floors England with three-fer
What's the story
Sri Lanka staged a stunning comeback to beat England by 16 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The match was full of drama, particularly because of Jos Buttler's performance. He looked set to be the match-winner but had to retire hurt due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 38th over with England on 254/4. For Sri Lanka, spinner Dunith Wellalage shone with a three-fer to derail England.
Bowling
Wellalage spins Sri Lanka to a win
Wellalage (3/49) and captain Kusal Mendis (121 off 100 balls) played pivotal roles in their victory.
Wellalage's deceptive delivery dismissed opener Ben Duckett while he also caught Tom Banton out of his crease.
From 143/0, England became 153/2.
Wellalage then got the dangerous Harry Brook as England became 157/3.
Buttler and Will Jacks did well with respective fifties but Sri Lanka held on to claim a famous win.
Information
Wellalage races to 45 ODI scalps
Wellalage's 3/49 from 10 overs saw him get to a tally of 45 wickets from 36 ODIs at 30.75. In 5 ODIs versus England, he has picked 6 scalps at 41.5, as per Cricinfo. Overall in List A cricket, he has managed 114 scalps from 86 matches at 27.77.