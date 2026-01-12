West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta agrees personal terms with Flamengo

West Ham United are unwilling to let go of Lucas Paqueta this month, despite the 28-year-old player reaching an agreement with Brazilian side Flamengo on personal terms. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player is ready to join Flamengo as he wants to return to Brazil. Talks are now ongoing with West Ham. The midfielder has 18 months left on his contract at London Stadium and is open to a potential return to South America.

Transfer position West Ham's stance on Paqueta's potential transfer Despite the interest, West Ham are believed not to be keen on selling Paqueta, as per BBC Sport. The club considers him an integral part of their squad. So far this season, Paqueta has played 18 times in the Premier League for West Ham, scoring four goals and providing one assist. However, if Flamengo make an offer, it remains to be seen how they react given the player has agreed personal terms.

Offer consideration Flamengo's potential offer and West Ham's response Flamengo are reportedly willing to make an offer of around £35 million for Paqueta. However, whether West Ham would consider any such offer would depend on its value. Given Paqueta's importance in manager Nuno Espirito Santo's plans as they try to avoid relegation, it would take a substantial bid for the club to reconsider their position on the player.

Investigation impact Paqueta's past investigation and current status In December, manager Nuno revealed that the ongoing investigation into spot-fixing charges against Paqueta has affected him. The Football Association launched an investigation in August 2023 and charged the Brazilian in May 2024 for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market." However, he was cleared by an independent regulatory commission in July 2025.