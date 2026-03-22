Premier League: Aston Villa go 5 points clear of 5th

Aston Villa secured a crucial 2-0 victory over West Ham United at Villa Park, strengthening their grip on a top-four finish in the Premier League. The win was especially significant for Unai Emery's side as they were the only team in the top six to win this weekend. The result puts them five points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, after three consecutive league losses. Here's more.

Match highlights Villa take a comfortable lead over the Hammers John McGinn opened the scoring for Aston Villa with a well-placed shot from outside the box, after Jadon Sancho set him up. The goal came in a dominant first-half display by Emery's men. Ollie Watkins then doubled the lead in the second half, capitalizing on a parried shot from West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to score.

Relegation battle West Ham remain in relegation zone The defeat against Aston Villa means West Ham United remain in the relegation zone. They missed an opportunity to climb out of the bottom three as Nottingham Forest's win over Tottenham Hotspur pushed them three points clear. Despite a better second-half performance with Callum Wilson and Adama Traore coming on, West Ham couldn't break down Aston Villa's defense.

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Manager's remarks Unai Emery pleased with his side's response Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praised his team's response to the recent defeats, saying they set a challenge not just to win but also to recover collectively. He described the first half as possibly their best at home this year. "I'm really so happy because of how we are being consistent over 31 matches," he said after the game.

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Player's perspective Watkins eyes England recall after West Ham goal Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad, expressed his desire to play for his country. "I feel like I've done myself some favors. I feel like I've always performed well and I know what I can bring to the team," he said after the match. The goal against West Ham could be a step toward regaining his place in the national team.

Information A look at the points table After 31 Premier League games, Villa are placed 4th, a point behind Manchester United. Villa have raced to 54 points, picking up their 16th win of the season. On the other hand, West Ham are 18th with 29 points on board.

Do you know? Watkins races to 84 Premier League goals Watkins has raced to 84 Premier League goals from 214 games (A35). In the ongoing season, he owns 9 goals. He is now involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (G9 A1).