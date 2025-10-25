Abysmal West Ham suffer another defeat in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
West Ham United's dismal season took another hit as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss was largely due to a disastrous first 15 minutes of the match, which saw Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon score for Leeds. The result leaves West Ham struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table.
Goal breakdown
Leeds take early lead over West Ham
The match started poorly for West Ham, with Aaronson scoring within three minutes. The goal came from a close-range finish after Leeds won two aerial duels in the penalty box. Rodon then doubled the lead from a corner, nodding home past Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman. This marked West Ham's ninth corner-related goal conceded this season, highlighting their ongoing defensive struggles.
Match dynamics
West Ham improve but can't find the net in 1st-half
After the early setbacks, West Ham improved their game with the introduction of Callum Wilson. However, despite their efforts, they couldn't find the back of the net in the first half. Leeds continued to threaten on counter-attacks, with Aaronson hitting the crossbar in one such instance. This showed that even after taking a two-goal lead, Leeds remained a dangerous side throughout the match.
Final moments
Fernandes scores for Hammers but it was too late
In the dying minutes of the match, Mateus Fernandes scored his first goal for West Ham, flicking on Jarrod Bowen's effort with his head. The late strike gave the Hammers a glimmer of hope but it was too little, too late as they couldn't find an equalizer before the final whistle. Leeds saw out the contest to pick crucial three points.
Details
Match stats and points table
Leeds managed 13 attempts with 5 shots on target. West Ham had three shots on target from 9 attempts. Leeds had an XG of 1.58 compared to West Ham's 0.63. The hosts created 2 big chances. In terms of the touches in the opposition box, West Ham had 10 compared to Leeds' 9. After 9 matches, Leeds are placed 13th with three wins and own 11 points. West Ham are 19th with 7 defeats (D1 W1).