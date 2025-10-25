Abysmal West Ham suffer another defeat in Premier League: Stats

West Ham United 's dismal season took another hit as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss was largely due to a disastrous first 15 minutes of the match, which saw Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon score for Leeds. The result leaves West Ham struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Goal breakdown Leeds take early lead over West Ham The match started poorly for West Ham, with Aaronson scoring within three minutes. The goal came from a close-range finish after Leeds won two aerial duels in the penalty box. Rodon then doubled the lead from a corner, nodding home past Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman. This marked West Ham's ninth corner-related goal conceded this season, highlighting their ongoing defensive struggles.

Match dynamics West Ham improve but can't find the net in 1st-half After the early setbacks, West Ham improved their game with the introduction of Callum Wilson. However, despite their efforts, they couldn't find the back of the net in the first half. Leeds continued to threaten on counter-attacks, with Aaronson hitting the crossbar in one such instance. This showed that even after taking a two-goal lead, Leeds remained a dangerous side throughout the match.

Final moments Fernandes scores for Hammers but it was too late In the dying minutes of the match, Mateus Fernandes scored his first goal for West Ham, flicking on Jarrod Bowen's effort with his head. The late strike gave the Hammers a glimmer of hope but it was too little, too late as they couldn't find an equalizer before the final whistle. Leeds saw out the contest to pick crucial three points.