'Wanna go home': WI coach Daren Sammy amid airspace restrictions

The West Indies cricket team is stuck in India after being eliminated from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final race. The delay is due to international airspace restrictions following strikes from the USA and Israel on Iran. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the board is working with the ICC and relevant government authorities to ensure the safe travel of players.

Official communication Here's the official statement from CWI In an official statement, CWI said, "Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men's Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions." The board added that these restrictions are a direct result of security threats arising from military action in the Gulf Region.

Current status No pressure on players to return home A BCCI official, in a conversation with PTI, said, "West Indies are still here. There's no confirmation when they will leave." The official added that the ICC is looking after things and assured there is no pressure on the West Indies players to return home. "I just wanna go home," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy posted on X on Thursday morning.

