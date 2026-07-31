What is West Indies's Test record at Queen's Park Oval?
What's the story
The second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan is set to get underway on August 2 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after a stunning victory by 90 runs in the first Test. They now have a chance to seal the series in the final affair. On this note, we look at West Indies's Test record at the Queen's Park Oval.
Match conditions
Pitch report and conditions
The Queen's Park Oval pitch usually favors fast bowlers in the first few days before becoming more balanced for batting.
The cloudy Caribbean weather could provide some early momentum, making batting difficult once again.
If these conditions persist, the captain winning the toss may opt to bat first to put pressure on the opposition with scoreboard pressure.
Outings
20 wins across 63 matches
As per Cricinfo, West Indies have played 63 Test matches at this venue.
They have returned with 20 wins, 18 defeats, and as many as 25 draws.
The last Test match here took place around two years back, between West Indies and South Africa.
WI batted well in the final innings of that game to earn a draw.
Streak
Unbeaten since 2010
Meanwhile, the last of WI's 18 Test defeats at the Queen's Park Oval came in June 2010, against South Africa.
They have since played six Tests at the venue, drawing four and winning a couple.
Three of the last four matches at this venue have been drawn, suggesting that bowling line-ups can struggle to take 20 wickets here.
WI vs PAK
How have Pakistan fared at this venue?
Pakistan have played six Test matches here, all against West Indies, winning two and losing three. The remaining one ended in a draw. However, the team's last Test here dates way back to 1993.