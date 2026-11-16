West Indies set to host India for T20Is next year
What's the story
The West Indies will host India for a T20I series next year. The matches are likely to be played in the USA or Canada, with Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Toronto being potential venues. This move comes as part of West Indies's strategy to expand its presence in North America. Here are further details.
FTP details
West Indies's busy schedule in 2027-31 FTP
The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2027-31 is being finalized, with Full Members discussing the details at ICC's quarterly meetings in Bali.
West Indies will kick off this cycle by hosting India in July for an all-format tour.
This tour is likely to include two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
Venue selection
Potential venues for T20Is in North America
Out of the five T20Is, two will be played in North America at the same venue.
Washington DC and Toronto are the front-runners for hosting these matches. However, Pomona - cricket's venue at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - and Lauderhill, Florida, also remain possible options.
Over the last decade, West Indies has regularly hosted games at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.
Strategic partnership
CWI strengthens ties with Cricket Canada
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has strengthened its relationship with Cricket Canada through the GT20 Canada tournament.
The recently concluded season was held entirely in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Washington Freedom, an MLC franchise, is developing a 10,000-seat ground in Frederick, about 72km north of Washington DC, where they are expected to host games for the 2027 MLC season.
Expansion plans
Expanding cricket in North America
CWI chair Kishore Shallow said expanding in North America is a key part of their strategy.
He stressed the importance of capitalizing on the US and North American market, which has a large Caribbean and Indian diaspora.
"So that's why we are having discussions over hosting matches there," he added. "Hopefully the ICC can also help cement that market because it's significant for the development of the sport."
Test match status
No plans for Test match in North America
Currently, there are no plans for West Indies to host a historic Test match in North America. The focus is on white-ball cricket, mainly T20Is for now.
However, West Indies does have several Test engagements lined up in the next FTP cycle, with series expected to be mostly two- and three-match contests.