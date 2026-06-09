SL claim 1st ODI series win in WI since 2003

Historic victory

First ODI series win in WI since 2003

The rain-abandoned match marked a historic moment for Sri Lanka, as it was their first ODI series win in the Caribbean in 23 years, as per ESPNcricinfo. Their last such victory came way back in 2003. Captain Kusal Mendis expressed his happiness over the series win, saying they did well in all three departments during that one game. He also thanked his staff for their support.