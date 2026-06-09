SL claim 1st ODI series win in WI since 2003
What's the story
The third and final ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sabina Park, Kingston was abandoned due to persistent rain. The match didn't even get a chance to start as the umpires deemed it nearly impossible to begin play by the cut-off time for a 20-over shootout. This result handed Sri Lanka a 1-0 series victory after their 41-run win in the first match. Notably, the second game also got washed out without a ball being delivered.
Historic victory
First ODI series win in WI since 2003
The rain-abandoned match marked a historic moment for Sri Lanka, as it was their first ODI series win in the Caribbean in 23 years, as per ESPNcricinfo. Their last such victory came way back in 2003. Captain Kusal Mendis expressed his happiness over the series win, saying they did well in all three departments during that one game. He also thanked his staff for their support.
Ranking implications
Blow for West Indies
The weather and subsequent series result come as a major blow for the West Indies. They missed out on a chance to redeem themselves after losing the opening game, marking their first home series defeat in three years. More importantly, this result affects their chances of earning crucial ICC ranking points needed for automatic qualification to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Captain's remarks
Hope says you can't control mother nature
West Indies captain Shai Hope took the rain-out in his stride, saying "You can't control mother nature." He gave credit to the Sri Lankan team for their performance in the first game and stressed on adaptability as key for their upcoming T20I series. The teams will now shift focus to a three-match T20I series starting on June 11 at Kingston.