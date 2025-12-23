Ashes 2025-26: What is Australia's Test record at MCG? 

Australia have already retained the Ashes urn with a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. The fourth Test, which will be a Boxing Day affair, will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Australia hope for another dominant win, while England look to salvage some pride in this prestigious series. On this note, we decode Australia's Test record at the MCG.

Stats 68 wins in 117 matches According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia have played 117 Tests at the MCG since 1877. They have won 68, lost 32, and drawn 17 matches here. The venue has hosted a total of 57 Tests between Australia and England. Out of these, England have managed to win 20 matches while Australia have claimed victory in 29 (Draws: 8). Since the start of 2000, the Aussies have 19 wins across 25 MCG Tests (4 defeats, 2 draws).

DYK When did Australia last lost a MCG Test? The Aussies have won each of their last four Tests at the MCG - including one against England in 2021. Their last defeat here came at the hands of India in 2020. They had lost that clash by eight wickets. India had beaten them in the 2018 MCG affair as well. These are the only two Test defeats Australia have experienced at the MCG since 2000.

Information England's last win at MCG Meanwhile, England last won a Test at the MCG in 2010. It was a massive triumph by an innings and 157 runs. South Africa are the only other team to defeat Australia at the MCG in this century, by nine wickets in 2008.