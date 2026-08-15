Listing Bangladesh's highest Test scores in SENA nations
What's the story
Team Bangladesh posted a massive 426/10 in their first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Australia in Darwin. As the home team was folded for 198 while batting first, the visitors earned a first-innings lead of 228 runs. Bangladesh added 75 runs to their overnight total of 351/6 on Day 3, with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing significantly with a score of 65. On this note, we list Bangladesh's highest Test scores in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
#4
426/10 vs Australia in Darwin, 2026
The 426/10 in Darwin is now Bangladesh's fourth-best total in SENA nations, and their highest in Australia.
Tanzid Hasan's century (101) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84 powered the team at the top with blazing knocks.
While Mominul Haque also scored a vital 49, Mehidy's brilliant 65 powered the team past 400.
There were also many brief but vital contributions, as nine of Bangladesh's 11 batters scored 14 or more.
#3
429/10 vs New Zealand in Hamilton, 2019
New Zealand had posted a massive 715/6d after Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 while batting first in the 2019 Hamilton affair.
Though the Tigers went on to lose by an innings and 52 runs, they put up a great fight in their second outing.
Despite Tamim Iqbal's 74 at the top, the team was reduced to 126/4.
Centurions Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) then put up a brilliant batting display, as the Kiwis finished at 429/10.
Seven of Bangladesh's batters couldn't enter double digits in the innings.
#2
458/10 vs New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, 2019
In 2022, Bangladesh scripted history by scripting their maiden Test win in New Zealand.
They beat the hosts by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand managed 328/10 while batting first before the visitors took a 130-run lead (458/10).
Bangladesh batted well as five of their top-eight batters scored 47 or more.
Skipper Mominul Haque (88) and Litton Das (86) were the most notable contributors.
#1
595/8d vs New Zealand in Wellington, 2017
In a losing cause, Bangladesh scored a massive 595/8 while batting first in the 2017 Wellington Test against NZ.
Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs as he was involved in a record 359-run partnership with captain and fellow centurion Mushfiqur Rahim (159).
Half-centuries also came from blades of Tamim Iqbal (56), Mominul Haque (64), and Sabbir Rahman (54*).
As New Zealand later won by seven wickets, this remains the highest first-innings score in a losing cause.