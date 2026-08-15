Listing Bangladesh's highest Test scores in SENA nations

New Zealand had posted a massive 715/6d after Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 while batting first in the 2019 Hamilton affair.

Though the Tigers went on to lose by an innings and 52 runs, they put up a great fight in their second outing.

Despite Tamim Iqbal's 74 at the top, the team was reduced to 126/4.

Centurions Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) then put up a brilliant batting display, as the Kiwis finished at 429/10.

Seven of Bangladesh's batters couldn't enter double digits in the innings.