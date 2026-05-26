Here's how GT have fared in IPL playoffs
What's the story
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have made a name for themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. Since their debut in 2022, they have been a force to reckon with. In their inaugural season, the Titans won the tournament and finished as runners-up in 2023. Having secured a second place in the IPL 2026 points table, GT will take on Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26. On this note, let's decode their numbers in IPL playoffs.
Historical overview
Two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023
The Titans had a stellar debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. They topped the league table and beat Rajasthan Royals twice, once in Qualifier 1 and then in the final match, both by seven wickets. In 2023, they again led from the front but lost to Chennai Super Kings by 15 runs in Qualifier 1. GT then made a strong comeback with an emphatic victory against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. However, CSK again beat them in the final.
Recent seasons
GT's journey in IPL 2025 and 2026 so far
In 2025, GT returned to form under Shubman Gill's captaincy after missing out on the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, their journey was cut short in the Eliminator after a 20-run defeat to MI. Hence, they have a 3-3 win-loss record in IPL playoffs. This year, they had another good season under Gill's leadership and managed to secure a top-two spot for Qualifier 1 in the tournament.
Information
Three scores of 200-plus
Three of GT's six IPL appearances so far have seen the team cross the 200-run mark. Their highest score in this regard is 233/3 against MI in the 2023 Qualifier 2. GT's lowest all-out score in IPL playoffs is 157/10 against CSK in 2023 Qualifier 1.