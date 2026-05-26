GT won IPL 2022 and reached finals in 2023 (Image source: X/@IPL)

Here's how GT have fared in IPL playoffs

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:43 am May 26, 202609:43 am

What's the story

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have made a name for themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. Since their debut in 2022, they have been a force to reckon with. In their inaugural season, the Titans won the tournament and finished as runners-up in 2023. Having secured a second place in the IPL 2026 points table, GT will take on Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26. On this note, let's decode their numbers in IPL playoffs.