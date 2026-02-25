T20 WC: Have Zimbabwe ever beaten India in a T20I?
What's the story
India will face Zimbabwe in a vital Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 26 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stakes are high in this game as both teams lost their opening Super 8 games by huge margins. India was beaten by South Africa by 76 runs, while Zimbabwe suffered an even bigger defeat at the hands of West Indies by 107 runs. Here we decode the T20I head-to-head record between the two teams.
Historical performance
A look at head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 13 times in T20 internationals, with the former winning on 10 occasions. The remaining three games landed in Zimbabwe's favor. In the last T20I assignment between the two teams, a second-string Indian side thrashed hosts Zimbabwe 4-1 in 2024. Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club has hosted 12 of the 13 T20Is between these two sides. Hence, India will play their first home T20I against Zimbabwe.
Last meeting
Last T20 WC meeting between the two teams
The two teams last met in a T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 edition. Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer for India, scoring an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls. He was named Player of the Match as India won by a comfortable margin of 71 runs. This happens to be the only T20 WC meeting between these two sides.
Team line-up
A look at India's probable playing XIs for both teams
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.