T20 WC: Have Zimbabwe ever beaten India in a T20I? 

Historical performance

A look at head-to-head record

According to ESPNcricinfo, India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 13 times in T20 internationals, with the former winning on 10 occasions. The remaining three games landed in Zimbabwe's favor. In the last T20I assignment between the two teams, a second-string Indian side thrashed hosts Zimbabwe 4-1 in 2024. Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club has hosted 12 of the 13 T20Is between these two sides. Hence, India will play their first home T20I against Zimbabwe.