Lionel Messi bows out with these records in international football
What's the story
Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, has announced his retirement from international football. The 39-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, saying "After this time that has passed since the final, after much thought, I want to announce to everyone that I am retiring from the National Team." He added that it was a decision that hurt him deeply but felt like the right time to step back. As Messi brings curtains to his glorious career, let's look at his records.
Career highlights
Record-breaking international career
Messi's journey with Argentina began in August 2005, when he made his debut against Hungary and received a red card.
His first international goal came on March 1, 2006, against Croatia in Basel.
Messi overall finished with 125 international goals across 207 appearances for Argentina — the second-most of all-time.
He is only behind arch-rival and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted 146 goals. Messi's tally also includes 68 assists.
Copa achievements
Two-time Copa America champion
In the Copa America, Messi was crowned champion twice (in 2021 and 2024) and finished as a runner-up in 2015 and 2016.
He won the Golden Ball in 2015 and 2021, along with a Golden Boot in 2021.
These accolades highlight his immense contribution to Argentine football on both continental and global stages.
His tally of 14 goals across 39 matches is the joint-third-most for any player in Copa America history (18 assists).
FIFA World Cups
21 goals in World Cups
Messi's achievements include winning the FIFA World Cup once (in Qatar 2022) and finishing as a runner-up twice (in 2014 and 2026).
He also won the Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022, along with a Silver Ball in 2026.
The Argentina star, featured across six FIFA World Cup editions, recorded 21 goals in the competition from 34 matches (12 assists).
Only France's Kylian Mbappé has netted more (22).
Feats
More World Cup feats
Messi happens to be the only player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches (4 in 2022 and 2 in 2026).
He is also one of the six men to have scored in their nation's first 5 games at a single World Cup.
As per Opta, the last two players to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a World Cup match are Messi vs Egypt (2026) and Diego Maradona vs Belgium (1986).