Lionel Messi bows out with these records in international football

Messi's journey with Argentina began in August 2005, when he made his debut against Hungary and received a red card.

His first international goal came on March 1, 2006, against Croatia in Basel.

Messi overall finished with 125 international goals across 207 appearances for Argentina — the second-most of all-time.

He is only behind arch-rival and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted 146 goals. Messi's tally also includes 68 assists.